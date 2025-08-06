The Conjuring's Worst-Rated Spin-Off On IMDb Had A Huge Impact On The Series

2013's "The Conjuring" kickstarted a new horror cinematic behemoth. In addition to the mainline series, where the timeline can get a little confusing, there are a ton of spin-offs like "Annabelle" and "The Nun" that have all been released to varying quality. But when it comes to the worst film in "The Conjuring" franchise, one is head and shoulders above (below?) all the others.

It doesn't matter if you look at IMDb's ratings or /Film's review, "The Curse of La Llorona" is widely considered the worst of the bunch. Linda Cardellini plays a mother trying to save her two children from a malevolent entity trying to steal them away. It's a decent enough premise, but sadly, the execution is severely lacking, which is undoubtedly why it currently stands at a 5.3/10 rating on IMDb with 62,000 audience votes cast.

Even "The Conjuring" franchise as a whole seemed to want to distance itself from "La Llorona." It's not technically part of the overarching series, but it does include an appearance from Tony Amendola as Father Perez, who previously starred in "Annabelle." But that's not the only way "La Llorona" connects to other "Conjuring" movies. Despite helming the lowest-rated film in the franchise, director Michael Chaves must've made a good impression on someone because he's directed multiple "Conjuring" films since.