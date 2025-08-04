Sydney Sweeney's Forgotten Prime Video Horror Movie Was Part Of A Larger Series
Blumhouse Productions, aka Blumhouse, is the leader of contemporary horror. After bursting onto the scene with the lo-fi sleeper "Paranormal Activity," Blumhouse has brought famous franchises back to life with "Halloween Kills" and "Exorcist: Believer," and backed original films such as the time-loop black comedy "Happy Death Day," Jordan Peele's masterwork "Get Out," or most recently, the messy sequel, "M3GAN 2.0." Blumhouse projects can range from the outrageously campy to the terrifyingly macabre.
During the real-life horrors of COVID-19, Blumhouse streamed its spooky creations directly into our living rooms. It was a treat to have movie releases to look forward to during Halloween of 2020, when the studio launched a film series on Amazon Prime Video called "Welcome to the Blumhouse." These four new films, according to the studio, were tied together with the theme of "family and love as redemptive or destructive forces" (via Deadline). "The Lie" and "Black Box" were released as a double feature, followed by "Evil Eye" and "Nocturne" the next week.
In "Nocturne," family is destructive for Juliet, played by Sydney Sweeney, who is eaten alive with jealousy for her twin sister. They are both pianists at a prestigious performing arts school, but Vivian (Madison Iseman) has more talent. The arts are inherently competitive, but when your own blood is your main rival, things can become even more cutthroat. When Juliet discovers a notebook from another student who took her own life, she makes a deal with the devil to become a better pianist than Vivian and to claim the spotlight that she so fiercely craves. In his /Film review, Chris Evangelista argues that "Nocturne" would've been better as an hour-long episode of a horror anthology TV series, but there's still a lot to appreciate about Zu Quirke's directorial debut.
Welcome to the Blumhouse promotes new talents and culturally diverse nightmares
"Nocturne" is a twisted concoction of the feminine rage, all-consuming jealousy, Satanic dread, and psychosexual tension of films such as "Black Swan," "The Perfection," "Suspiria," and "Perfect Blue." Sydney Sweeney's wide eyes and tight frown practically vibrate with contempt for her sister, Vivian, who has been accepted to Juilliard and chosen for the coveted senior showcase.
It's compelling to watch Sweeney in a role that embodies a more demure innocence, so opposite of her melodramatic meltdowns on "Euphoria" or the outspoken, faux intellectual socialite on "The White Lotus." In "Nocturne," Juliet is a wilting flower. Sweeney's quietly intense presence makes us fully invested in Juliet's desperation to be a star, and she carries herself with a wounded pride that is uncomfortable to watch in social situations.
While many story beats are familiar and certain shots call to mind acclaimed Japanese horror films such as "Ju-On: The Grudge," Zu Quirke crafts some mesmerizing sequences. She juxtaposes the cold, sleek grays of Lindberg Academy with vivid neon colors and phantasmic images that blur the line between reality and hallucination. "Nocturne" builds to a wickedly cruel finale, with an unforgettable final shot that alone makes it worth your time.
"Welcome to the Blumhouse" continued in 2021 with four new films based on the theme "institutional horrors and personal phobias" (via The Hollywood Reporter). The entire series injects some much-needed new blood into the horror genre by using mainly female or first-time writers and directors, as well as men and women of color. Their culturally diverse perspectives bring creative new chills to the screen. The double feature premiere dates, perfectly timed during spooky season, helped make movie-watching feel like an event again and gave audiences something to look forward to during COVID-19.