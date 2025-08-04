Sydney Sweeney's Forgotten Prime Video Horror Movie Was Part Of A Larger Series

Blumhouse Productions, aka Blumhouse, is the leader of contemporary horror. After bursting onto the scene with the lo-fi sleeper "Paranormal Activity," Blumhouse has brought famous franchises back to life with "Halloween Kills" and "Exorcist: Believer," and backed original films such as the time-loop black comedy "Happy Death Day," Jordan Peele's masterwork "Get Out," or most recently, the messy sequel, "M3GAN 2.0." Blumhouse projects can range from the outrageously campy to the terrifyingly macabre.

During the real-life horrors of COVID-19, Blumhouse streamed its spooky creations directly into our living rooms. It was a treat to have movie releases to look forward to during Halloween of 2020, when the studio launched a film series on Amazon Prime Video called "Welcome to the Blumhouse." These four new films, according to the studio, were tied together with the theme of "family and love as redemptive or destructive forces" (via Deadline). "The Lie" and "Black Box" were released as a double feature, followed by "Evil Eye" and "Nocturne" the next week.

In "Nocturne," family is destructive for Juliet, played by Sydney Sweeney, who is eaten alive with jealousy for her twin sister. They are both pianists at a prestigious performing arts school, but Vivian (Madison Iseman) has more talent. The arts are inherently competitive, but when your own blood is your main rival, things can become even more cutthroat. When Juliet discovers a notebook from another student who took her own life, she makes a deal with the devil to become a better pianist than Vivian and to claim the spotlight that she so fiercely craves. In his /Film review, Chris Evangelista argues that "Nocturne" would've been better as an hour-long episode of a horror anthology TV series, but there's still a lot to appreciate about Zu Quirke's directorial debut.