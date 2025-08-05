Every James Gunn Movie Ranked (Including Superman)

James Gunn has had quite the journey when it comes to his Hollywood career. From his early days as a writer working with Troma Entertainment to his mainstream screenwriting breakthrough with his two live-action "Scooby-Doo" films and "Dawn of the Dead," Gunn has showcased a love for colorful characters amidst the backdrop of niche genres. However, he would make his directorial debut with his horror comedy, "Slither" in 2006, followed by his sophomore outing, "Super" in 2010.

However, most audiences were introduced to James Gunn's sensibilities with "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014. Although Marvel Studios is often criticized for its movies following a distinct formula, Gunn stood out as one of the few filmmakers whose signature style remained prominent amidst the hit-making factory that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was at its prime. The fact that he turned D-list Marvel characters like the Guardians into A-listers within the general public cannot be stressed enough.

It is wild to think that a chronically online controversy that nearly ended James Gunn's career inadvertently led to his position as the co-CEO of DC Studios. To think, if it were not for a politically motivated smear campaign against the filmmaker, the future of the DCU would not look as bright, and honestly, a true threat to Marvel Studios' seat on the throne for pop cultural dominance. With that in mind, it is worth looking back at Gunn's directorial efforts, ranked from best to worst, because if nothing else, all of his films are a fantastic showcase of sticking to your own, well, guns.