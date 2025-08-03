An Owen Wilson War Movie Launched A Franchise We'd Rather Forget

When you think of Owen Wilson movies, you probably think of lovable, sarcastic quips, shenanigans with Vince Vaughn, and copious usage of the word "Wow." You probably don't think of his 2001 war feature "Behind Enemy Lines," where Wilson plays a navigator shot down in a warzone amid the Bosnian War and uncovers a genocide taking place.

It wasn't exactly a hit with critics, garnering a 36% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many felt it to be a shallow war movie, like Stephanie Zacharek, who wrote in her review for Salon, "If you're looking for anything beyond flashy entertainment, 'Behind Enemy Lines' feels out of whack from the start." And many critics point to Wilson feeling miscast as a war hero, making him one of many comedic actors who floundered in dramatic roles.

Despite getting lambasted by critics, "Behind Enemy Lines" did all right at the box office, making $91 million globally against a $40 million budget. That was probably enough to allow it to break even, maybe even earn a little bit of a profit. It definitely doesn't feel like the kind of movie that would lend itself to sequels, yet that's precisely what happened because Hollywood will run anything and everything into the ground if it can.