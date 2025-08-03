Liam Neeson Asked Steven Spielberg To Fire Him From A Movie After A Table Read

Steven Spielberg and Liam Neeson worked together on the 1993 classic "Schindler's List" (seen above). The film tells the story of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who hopes to keep his factories open even as the Nazi party comes to power in Germany. He pays off Nazi officials to employ Jewish workers, effectively shielding them from the Nazi death camps. It takes him some time to realize that he's doing something heroic. He soon begins over-employing his factories, pointedly saving as many Jewish people as possible. At the end of the war, he is said to have saved about 1,200 people.

Neeson's performance was sensitive and tragic, and it earned the actor his only Oscar nomination to date. It seemed logical that Neeson and Spielberg should want to work together again at some point, but it took many years for the appropriate project to manifest. In 2005, it was reported by Variety that the project had been found. Neeson was to play Abraham Lincoln in Spielberg's new biography of the 16th President of the United States of America. This was when the director was still shooting his remake of "War of the Worlds," so the film was still a little further in Spielberg's future.

As we now know, Spielberg's "Lincoln" wouldn't be released until the later months of 2012, and it ended up starring Daniel Day-Lewis. That's a delay of seven years, and a major casting change. Between the Variety announcement and "Lincoln," Spielberg would make "Munich," "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," "The Adventures of Tintin," and "War Horse." During that run, "Lincoln" would mutate a little, and Neeson would drop out. As was reported by /Film, Neeson left "Lincoln" in 2010. At the time, he said he was "past his sell-by date."

However, Neeson clarified his feelings on "Lincoln," and the reason he dropped out, in a 2014 interview with GQ. Very briefly, he felt that he was too old for the part.