Star Wars: The Mythosaur Explained

The "Star Wars" universe is one of the most fleshed-out, detailed, and vast settings in all of fiction. That sense of history and world-building, with countless planets and stories all fitting into a single galaxy, makes the property feel alive, like there is always something happening off-screen — even if you don't read the countless supplemental materials like comic books and novels. This also extends to the sheer number of weird creatures (big and small) in the "Star Wars" franchise, most of whom have their own lore and connection to the larger universe (like the Purrgils or the Loth-cats).

Then there's the Mythosaur, a creature we only briefly got a glimpse of in "The Mandalorian" season 3 but which had already been a huge part of the "Star Wars" mythology for decades before that. In "The Mandalorian," we get to see a real Mythosaur when Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) head to the Living Waters on the Mandalorian home planet of Mandalore. Hidden in the shadows, we see this gigantic beast underwater, huge tusks and all.

But this is more than just the latest giant monster of the week that the main characters have to defeat and then forget about. Indeed, the Mythosaur's appearance is a huge deal not just for Bo-Katan and Din Djarin but also for "Star Wars" fans that have waited decades to see what this mythical beast looks like, knowing fully well just how important it is to Mandalorian culture.