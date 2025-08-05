Quentin Tarantino's Best Cut Of Kill Bill Is Still Impossible To Watch For Most

Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" was a story released in two parts, with "Vol. 1" hitting theaters in November 2003 and "Vol. 2" in May 2004. The first part was a hyper-violent, cold, low-dialogue affair, whereas the second installment was a talky, emotional film that was (to some fans) a little disappointing on the action front. It seems like each volume has weaknesses that are best addressed by the strengths of the other. If only there some sort of supercut of "Kill Bill" that combined both volumes into one big, standalone movie!

Turns out there is: "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" first screened at Cannes in 2006 and then released to limited theaters. It's an over four-hour film that tells the entire story. Is that a little too long for the average viewer's patience? Sure, but the movie's not for the average viewer. It's for the Tarantino superfan and for film critics who love the idea of playing around with a movie's structure and studying the effects.

But as much as many would love to watch "The Whole Bloody Affair," the film's notoriously hard to get your hands on. After its Cannes screening, it mostly only screens at select theaters in Los Angeles and only on certain rare occasions. Are you part of the 99% of the world that doesn't live in Los Angeles? Well, tough luck, because these screenings largely only seem to happen in LA.

The key to catching a screening of the 258-minute film is to simply search the name of it on a semi-daily basis. When a movie theater decides to show the film again, it usually receives a report from one of the trade magazines, which is how many fans found out about some recent screenings at Vista Theater.