Why NBC Canceled New Amsterdam

Great medical shows come in all shapes and forms, ranging from the laugh-out-loud humor of "Scrubs" to the hard-hitting realism of "The Pitt." However, they are typically unified in the sense that their stories are emotional, inspirational, and present characters with professional and personal problems to overcome. This brings us to "New Amsterdam," the NBC drama that enjoyed five pretty successful seasons on their air before it was canceled alongside several other shows in 2022.

Created by David Schulner from Eric Manheimer's book "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital," "New Amsterdam" stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, a medical examiner at a dingy New York hospital who wants to shake things up from the inside. He's fed up with the bureaucracy put in place by the healthcare system and believes that patients should come first. As such, he's more than happy to get rid of entire waiting rooms and upgrade the hospital food menu to ensure everyone is treated well — even if his higher-ups oppose his methods. Fortunately, Goodwin has the support of his staff, who also believe in doing the right thing for their patients.

Admittedly, "New Amsterdam" doesn't break any new ground, with some critics arguing the series is a patchwork of other medical dramas — you know, "ER," "Grey's Anatomy," and shows of that ilk. That said, its cancellation still came as a shock to some people, even though the writing was arguably on the wall for a while.