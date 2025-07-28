James Gunn Changed The Entire Marvel Cinematic Universe In Just 3 Minutes

He might be taking his time to build the all-new DCU (with a production Bible to match), but when it came to creating a crucial piece of lore within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Gunn spent about the same amount of time creating it as it would take to read this article. In a recent interview with GQ, the "Superman" director reflected on his time across the street with the other blockbuster superhero franchise and explained how he casually came up with the idea of the Infinity Stones. It turns out that making some of the most powerful objects in the universe isn't as complicated as you might think.

It was in Gunn's first Marvel movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy," that besides dealing with Vin Diesel's line delivery, we finally got a full breakdown of the Infinity Stones that the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin), was so obsessed with. However, even the director admits he didn't fully understand everything at first. "I knew there were Infinity Stones when they said, 'You know, we have been thinking, and we think maybe some of these things have been Infinity Stones in different ways. And so, could you write up what the Infinity Stones mean?'" From there, the challenge was to map out what would become the core element of one of the biggest franchises in movie history, before he moved on to make his own. No big deal, right?