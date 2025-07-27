Sons Of Anarchy: What Does SAMCRO Stand For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though it may not get as much credit as shows like "The Sopranos" or "Breaking Bad" as far as the golden age of television goes, "Sons of Anarchy" certainly had its part to play in this prolific era for small screen entertainment. Hailing from the mind of Kurt Sutter, of "The Shield" fame, the series premiered on FX in 2008, running for seven seasons and 92 episodes, growing its audience along the way in addition to being nominated for five Emmys.

The show centers on Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) who discovers a manifesto written by his late father and founder of the motorcycle club SAMCRO. This leads Jax to question just about everything in his life, laying the foundation for the seven seasons of TV that followed (not to mention the spin-off series "Mayans MC," which ran for five seasons and spanned 50 episodes).

At the center of it all was the motorcycle club SAMCRO. That and all of the crime, intrigue, and brotherhood that followed. But what does SAMCRO actually mean? Where did the name come from? Was it inspired by something in the real world? Or is it a pure work of fiction? The answers lie somewhere in the middle, but SAMCRO does, indeed, stand for something.