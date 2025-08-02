One of the biggest comedic geniuses to come out of Hollywood in the 20th century was Richard Pryor, a prolific actor, stand-up comic, and screenwriter. Starting out doing stand-up in the late '60s, Pryor became a television staple, both performing his comic bits on talk shows and writing for popular sitcoms. By the '70s, Pryor's sense of humor became more daring than the conventional norms of the time, with his co-written comedy "Blazing Saddles" still having bite over 50 years later. These bolder sensibilities would inform Pryor's other work, both in continuing stand-up comedy and a growing number of major film appearances.

Groundbreaking and enormously influential, the legendary comedian left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry that has endured since his passing in 2005. Just as effective as a lead actor as he was as a memorable supporting character, Pryor always commanded full attention whenever he was on-screen. And though he always seemed most in his element in comedy, Pryor also demonstrated a surprising range as an actor, particularly with more serious fare. Here are the 12 best Richard Pryor movies ranked, based on his work as an actor.