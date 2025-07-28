Matt Damon Produced An HBO Movie With A Depressing Rotten Tomatoes Score Of 0%

The premise for the 2001 documentary series "Project Greenlight" was novel and fascinating. Prior to production, the showrunners (including longtime friends and frequent collaborators Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) solicited scripts from untested filmmakers and ambitious film students, holding a contest as to which one was the best and could be the most easily produced. Damon and Affleck received over 7,000 scripts before eventually winnowing them down to one, titled "Stolen Summer," written by Pete Jones. Jones then swiftly and, with the producers' aid, made "Stolen Summer" into a feature film. "Project Greenlight," over the course of its 12 episodes, detailed the making of "Stolen Summer" from the script selection to the final product. Jones' movie was produced for only $1.8 million, although it was not a box office success.

"Project Greenlight," which aired on HBO, was meant to encourage independent voices in cinema and continue the 1990s trend of low-budget, indie films regularly catching nationwide attention. It lasted for four seasons and produced four notable movies. Affleck and Damon's names, in being attached to these small projects, were intended to boost their profile.

The second season of "Project Greenlight" produced Efram Potelle and Kyle Rankin's "The Battle of Shaker Heights," while its third season chronicle the making of "Feast," a crass, goopy monster movie. In all three cases, the films were modestly budgeted but still made very little money at the box office. Additionally, none of them received positive reviews. It seems even Affleck and Damon's presence couldn't force hits into being. Indie films, we learned, had to be organic discoveries.

The fourth season of "Project Greenlight," which didn't air until 2015, covered the making of Jason Mann's film "The Leisure Class," a comedy starring Bruce Davison, and it was the most disastrous effort of them all. Made for $3 million, the movie wasn't released in theaters and only served as the "Greelight" season finale. Critics hated it. As of this writing, "The Leisure Class" has an unenviable 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on nine reviews).