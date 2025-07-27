Why Young Sheldon's Paige Swanson Actress Is Surprised Fans Recognize Her

"Young Sheldon" gave fans of "The Big Bang Theory" a look into Sheldon Cooper's life before he knew Leonard Hofstadter, Howard Wolowitz, and Raj Koothrappali. That also meant the prequel/spin-off series needed to introduce a range of new characters to populate Sheldon's younger years, on top of introducing the younger versions of certain characters who had guest roles on "The Big Bang Theory." The most prominent players in the show were, of course, Sheldon's family – his father George Sr. ("The Big Bang Theory" alum Lance Barber), his mother Mary (Zoe Perry), his grandmother "Meemaw" (Annie Potts), and his siblings George Jr./Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Melissa/Missy (Raegan Revord) — along with Sheldon himself (Iain Armitage). However, Sheldon's friends — and rivals — from school also had an important role to play.

One such character from Sheldon's school days was Paige Swanson, played by Mckenna Grace. Making her first appearance in season 2 of "Young Sheldon," Paige was another child genius in Sheldon's class who outshone Sheldon academically. So, naturally, Sheldon quickly became jealous of her, kicking off a long-running rivalry between the two. They would later reconnect at college, though Paige remained closer with Missy than with Sheldon. Ultimately, Paige only had a small role in "Young Sheldon," appearing in just a handful of episodes over its seven seasons, but she clearly made an impact on fans.

Case in point: While reflecting on some of her best-known roles in a 2024 interview with Glamour, Grace revealed that Paige is still the character that earns her the most recognition from fans (much to her surprise).