Angelina Jolie And Denzel Washington's The Bone Collector Roles Came With A Stipulation
Following the success of Jonathan Demme's "The Silence of the Lambs" in 1991, Hollywood released an eight-year-long tidal wave of serial killer thrillers, each one pulpier than the last. This was the era of "Seven," "Copycat," "Along Came a Spider," "Jennifer 8," "See No Evil," "Eye of the Beholder," "Sliver," "Knight Moves," and any number of others. Right at the end of the decade came Phillip Noyce's 1999 thriller "The Bone Collector," based on the airport novel by Jeffery Deaver. Deaver's original novel was the first of the long-running Lincoln Rhyme series, a series that saw its 16th installment published in 2023. Rhyme, thanks to a spinal accident, could not move his body below his neck, and fought crime from his bed, deducting details, looking at pictures, and relying on his team.
In the film adaptation, Denzel Washington played Lincoln Rhyme and Angelina Jolie played his plucky crime-fighting partner, Amelia Donaghy. These were some notably high-profile actors for such pulpy material. Luckily the actors were immensely appealing (as they always are) and Jeremy Iacone's script was tight. Made on a mid-budget of $48 million, "The Bone Collector" grossed $151 million worldwide. It's a pretty good flick.
Both Washington and Jolie were busy and in-demand in 1999. Washington would appear in "The Hurricane" later the same year, and receive an Oscar nomination, while Jolie was to win an Oscar for her performance in "Girl, Interrupted" released the following month. Despite this, Noyce had to fight the studio to cast them in "The Bone Collector" and, according to an article from SyFy, ultimately won that fight by arranging a special financial deal.
Noyce? Noice!
The path to get to Washington and Jolie is not as straight as one might think. It seems that in early stages of the development of "The Bone Collector," Al Pacino was to play Lincoln Rhyme, as producer Martin Bregman was good friends with the actor, having produced "Serpico," "Scarface," "Carlito's Way," and "Dog Day Afternoon." Pacino was poised to do "The Bone Collector," but he would instead (perhaps wisely) choose to appear in the Academy Award darling "The Insider," Michael Mann's whistleblower drama.
After Pacino left, the studio began tossing out the names of giant stars, just to see which ones Noyce would be okay working with. According to the SyFy article, Universal suggested that Sean Connery or Harrison Ford play Lincoln Rhyme, while Demi Moore or Nicole Kidman play Donaghy. Snore. Not that those actors aren't impressive, or incapable of playing the roles in question, but they do seem uncreative. Noyce rejected those suggestions, however, wanting Washington and Jolie specifically. Universal, it seems didn't like those two, likely because they weren't considered "bankable" enough, or perhaps merely didn't appear in enough studio blockbusters.
Whatever the reason, Noyce had to put his foot down and insist on the actors he wanted, and came up with a clever financial arrangement: if "The Bone Collector" went over budget, Noyce would pay for any overages personally out of his own pocket. If, however, he came in under budget, Noyce would be allowed to keep half of whatever he saved. It seems that Noyce gained a sizeable bonus with this approach. He told Syfy:
"We came in under the figure that they nominated, almost by $1.5 million dollars. [...] So there was a nice bonus at the end of the movie, which we extracted from Universal with glee."
Why Washington and Jolie?
Why did Noyce want Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie specifically? Frankly, it's because he thought they were excellent actors, an asset he felt was necessary to make a film like "The Bone Collector." Noyce was well-aware that his film was only the latest in a long series of similar genre films released over the course of the decade. And after films like "Seven," which was critically acclaimed and financially successful, a certain predictable banality began to creep into the era's dour crime pictures. Noyce said:
"What I thought would distinguish the film would be fine acting ... I felt that the basic horror beats of this film were rather mundane compared to those other movies. And so, we needed to go further in other areas."
The serial killer/kidnapping story in "The Bone Collector" is indeed less interesting than the chemistry between Washington and Jolie, and it's their daring and tenacity that makes something like "The Bone Collector" interesting, not the nitty-gritty of the story. Although "The Bone Collector" was a hit, Universel decided not to make additional Lincoln Rhyme movies. In 2020, however, there was a TV series based on the book called "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" starring Russell Hornsby as Rhyme and Arielle Kebbel as Amelia. That series only ran for one season, however, and wasn't as good as Noyce's feature film. If the Lincoln Rhyme film series was to be resurrected at this late date, a reboot would be required.
The Bone Collector was a rewarding challenge for Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington
In a 2000 interview that has been widely quoted out of context, Angeline Jolie told Dark Horizons that "The best sex I ever had was in this movie." She wasn't referring to any off-screen bone-collecting (as misleading headlines like "Angelina Jolie says she had the 'best sex' ever with Denzel Washington" would have you believe), but to scenes in "The Bone Collector" where Rhyme and Donaghy verbally spar with one another, flirting by way of a battle of their intellects. "It was great seducing someone with your mind, a huge turn-on," Jolie added.
As a student of the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, Jolie was trained in Method acting, wherein an actor strives for an authentic performance by deeply psychologically embedding themselves within the character they're playing. The role of Amelia Donaghy — a rookie cop who is reluctantly thrust into the heart of an investigation involving rat-chewed and steam-scalded corpses — was particularly grueling for Jolie, whose insecurities as an actor were entwined with Donaghy's anxieties about forensic police work:
"It was really lonely and I went a bit nuts. From the beginning, I felt as if I was not capable of doing this, of leading a film and being responsible for this, of physically handling this, of saving a life and going in there and being a cop."
While Washington had more experience as an actor, he still faced a fresh challenge in the movie since his performance was limited to the neck upwards. This made "The Bone Collector" a different kind of movie for him — "a very cerebral thriller and a different challenge as an actor." He was very pleased with the end result, though, in particular praising Noyce for doing "an incredible job of creating a claustrophobic and haunting atmosphere."
In an interview with Bobby Wygant, Washington said that he met with a number of quadriplegic people and spent time with them in their homes to understand the day-to-day practicalities of living with a major disability. Superman actor Christopher Reeve, who was left paralyzed from the neck down by a horse-riding accident in 1995, also served as a consultant on the film. "What I got from him was just his enthusiasm, his lust for life, and his absolutely belief in the fact that they'll find a cure and that he'll walk again," Washington recalled. "What I got from him was optimism."