Enlightened: Why The White Lotus Creator's First HBO Series Was Canceled

"The White Lotus" is not the first time that Mike White has worked with HBO, although his short-lived series "Enlightened," which ran from 2011 to 2013, did not take popular culture by storm. Laura Dern delivers a fearless performance as Amy Jellicoe, a corporate executive whose nervous-breakdown–turned–philosophical awakening inspires her to become an agent of change. Although critics loved the series, there was a running joke in the press that it was the show no one was watching. "Enlightened" never drew more than 300,000 viewers per episode, and at one point dropped as low as 95,000. "Enlightened" was canceled due to these low ratings after just two seasons.

But it wasn't only low ratings that led to the cancellation. Despite showcasing a powerhouse like Laura Dern, Mike White told Vulture that the fact that he had a female lead is what kept him from drawing in wider audiences:

"That sounds kind of cynical, but it's the story of my career. If I have a male protagonist, it's a studio movie, and if it's a female protagonist, it's an indie movie. That's just how it is. It's not about the studios. It's about America and who goes to see movies. Women are interested in men and women, and men aren't interested in the woman's story. They just aren't. There are exceptions, but by and large... The devaluation of the traditional female roles or the traditional female approach — it starts to feel like this is what's wrong with our country."

HBO prides itself on out-of-the-box programming, but getting audiences to invest in a series that is more spiritual and internally felt was always going to be difficult. But with all of Mike White's success with "The White Lotus," is now a better time than ever to continue the story?