Before Game Of Thrones, Pedro Pascal Was Throwing Hands In This Underrated Boxing Series

The early days of Pedro Pascal's career are marked by brief but memorable guest roles. You can glimpse him in one-off episodes of shows like "Homeland," "The Good Wife," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." But it wasn't until 2014 that Pascal got his breakout role as Oberyn Martell in HBO's "Game of Thrones," quickly endearing the fanbase with the character's sass and determination to turn the tide in his favor. Although Martell's arc doesn't end in triumph, Pascal's career has skyrocketed ever since, transforming him into something of a global sensation. Apart from embodying Din Djarin from "The Mandalorian" and Joel Miller from "The Last of Us," Pascal has also stepped into the iconic shoes of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic for the highly anticipated "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Long before all that, you might've heard about the FX boxing drama "Lights Out," which unfortunately got cancelled after an exciting, promising first season. In that show, Holt McCallany (who played FBI agent Bill Tench in "Mindhunter") is heavyweight champion Patrick "Lights" Leary, who assumes the role of an underdog determined to prove his worth to the world. Among the hotshots Lights needs to train, Omar Assarian (Pascal) emerges as a capable candidate, as this young boxer needs someone to guide him to win the middleweight championship against another fighter. Pascal's character isn't a series regular, but plays an integral role over the course of four episodes, as Omar exists to hold up a mirror to Lights himself.

Lights and Omar's arcs are closely entwined, as the latter's shortcomings are used to flash back to the same mistakes Lights made as an up-and-coming boxing champion. Sometimes, fame has a way of getting into a boxer's head, unmooring them from the uncomfortable truth that our hopes and dreams are fragile. Omar is cocky/loudmouthed throughout, and his genuine talent is tragically squandered when he is injured and knocked out while showboating. And just like that, a promising young boxer who called himself "The Armenian Avenger" inside the ring was forgotten by everyone who once believed in his potential.