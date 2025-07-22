This Star-Studded Brad Pitt Movie Was Based On A Controversial Memoir

"This is a true story about friendship that runs deeper than blood." These words open Barry Levinson's "Sleepers," the 1996 legal crime drama that revolves around juvenile delinquents who end up serving sentences longer than nine months. As anticipated by the film's opening lines, the story revolves around four friends who grow up in a rough neighbourhood that is overseen by two morally opposing figures — parish priest Father Bobby (Robert De Niro) and local gangster King Benny (Vittorio Gassman). While the kids often run small errands for King Benny from time to time, one unfortunate accident during the summer of 1967 completely alters the trajectory of their lives.

After stealing a hot-dog cart, the kids play around with it, and it accidentally rolls down a set of stairs and crushes a man. The four kids are sentenced to serve time at a juvenile detention center, where they're subjected to unimaginable horrors, including repeated instances of sexual abuse and torture by a sadistic guard (Kevin Bacon). Fast-forward to the near future, two of the kids (now all grown up) shoot the remorseless guard in question, while the other two use their legit positions as a journalist and assistant D.A. to help their friends outsmart the law. Just when you think this is a straightforward story about justified revenge, "Sleepers" introduces the themes of complex morality and redemption, which define the lives of thousands affected by similar social circumstances in America.

The story of Lorenzo (Jason Patric), Michael (Brad Pitt), John (Ron Eldard), and Tommy (Billy Crudup) in "Sleepers" is based on Lorenzo Carcaterra's eponymous nonfiction book that details these real-life events in startling depth. However, Carcaterra's claim that he is among the boys who experienced these harrowing events has been challenged ever since the book's publication, casting a dubious light on the veracity of the memoir. This begs the question: Is Carcaterra's "Sleepers" really a true story? Here's what we know.