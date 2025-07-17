The Superman And Sinners Villains Have One Thing In Common (But Most Fans Missed It)

Two of the biggest movies of the year 2025, Ryan Coogler's period vampire action horror/musical drama "Sinners" and James Gunn's DC Universe jump-starter "Superman," have one very particular thing in common. No, it's not their likeliness to wind up on "best of" lists at the end of the year, nor even the fact that both Coogler and Gunn are celebrated Marvel Cinematic Universe directors. It's the two movies' villains.

In "Superman," Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is arguably the most comics-accurate live action depiction of the Man of Steel's bitter billionaire nemesis: A seething megalomaniac whose hubris builds Superman (David Corenswet) clones and pocket universes, and who kidnaps and torments ex-girlfriends and random civilians at the slightest provocation. Jack O'Connell's Remmick, the central antagonist of "Sinners," is an equally complex and bombastic beast, but far more sly. He's a lonely and ancient, yet decidedly demonic Irish immigrant vampire who uses tricks, torment, manipulation, and brutality to gain access to music prodigy Sammie Moore's (Miles Caton) time-transcending, spirit-summoning powers in hopes of reuniting with his own, long-dead community.

Both characters, just like their respective movies, are extremely different from each other. However, look a little closer, and both the designer suit-wearing Luthor and the dancing, folk-singing Remmick share a very particular scheming intensity that elevates their threat and seems almost primal in nature. This surprising similarity may be because both Hoult and O'Connell share the exact same acting background: Both men earned their chops and rose to prominence as main characters on the British cult coming-of-age drama "Skins."