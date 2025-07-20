Stephen King Agrees This Hulu Show Is Giving Stanley Kubrick Vibes

Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's "The Shining" is widely regarded as one of the best horror movies of all time, and its influence continues to resonate with modern audiences. For proof, look no further than Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" season 2, which follows various people who gather for some psychedelic therapy in the Austrian Alps. The isolated setting, coupled with the show's more mind-boggling elements, has had some viewers comparing the Nicole Kidman-starring drama to Kubrick's classic, and they have a point.

While there is a "Shining" influence throughout "Nine Perfect Strangers" season 2, the finale takes it to another level. The episode sees a crazed — and heavily tripping — man called Martin (Lucas Englander) chase Masha (Kidman) through the snow after experiencing a ghostly hallucination in a hotel. The sequence is a clear nod to the ending of "The Shining," which involves Jack Nicholson's axe-wielding Jack Torrance hunting his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), through the Overlook Hotel before their final showdown in the snow. It's an iconic sequence, and King agrees with the sentiment that "Nine Perfect Strangers" pays homage to it — and not in a good way.

Responding to a user who highlighted the similarities between the scene and "The Shining" on Threads, King wrote, "That's the Kubrick version, alright," continuing his tradition of throwing shade at the horror classic. With that in mind, why does the legendary author look down on such an acclaimed adaptation of his work?