Why ABC Canceled Gina Rodriguez's Not Dead Yet

Television shows, especially comedies, centred around Latino characters have certainly been on the rise in recent years — "This Fool" and "Primo" are just two of the many that I instantly fell in love with — but for some reason, most of them seem to have a brief shelf life. Frankly, it's kind of a miracle that the Gina Rodriguez-led comedy-drama on CW, "Jane the Virgin," managed to remain on air for five years between 2014 and 2019. However, the actress's more recent sitcom, "Not Dead Yet," on ABC wasn't as lucky.

Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the show's ratings were pretty great during the debut season, making it the most-watched comedy on the channel in 2023. Rodriguez's character, Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single journalist, must have resonated with viewers as she was trying to build a new life on the ruins of her old one. After a 10-year break, she returned to her old job at SoCal Independent, where the only work she could get was writing obituaries (not exactly her forte). And that's become even harder when she suddenly began to see the ghosts of the people she was meant to write about. On top of all that, she also had to share an apartment with a control-freak roommate, Edward (Rick Glassman), who made her already miserable life even worse.

That's a pretty juicy setup for a sitcom, which propelled the 13-episode freshman season to success. But the follow-up season (which ended up being reduced to 10 episodes) simply couldn't hold viewer interest and eventually tanked quite hard.