Netflix Users Are Obsessed With An Intense Sci-Fi Escape Room Thriller

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "Brick."

When horror stories are confined to a single location, every emotion is intensified. The visceral fear of being trapped in a confined space can be a gateway for great scares, especially when the characters realize there's no easy way out. The psychological implications of single-location horror are multifold, as such stories are able to explore character motivations in contexts that everyday situations rarely afford. The associated tropes that come with them — twist reveals, cabin fever-induced confusion, and the human instinct to overcome impossible odds — only make the experience that much sweeter. Netflix's new escape room thriller, "Brick," tries to live up to those expectations, but it doesn't arrive at any groundbreaking conclusions during the process. Nevertheless, it's a film worth checking out.

If we take a quick look at Netflix's weekly Top 10 movies in the U.S., "Brick" is sitting in third place at the moment, right behind the explosively popular animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (via FlixPatrol). This high ranking seems well-deserved, though; "Brick" has an intriguing premise and delivers lots of twists and turns, all while challenging viewers to put on their thinking caps and figure out the solution along with the movie's characters. Writer/director Philip Koch situates the story's horror in the comfort of your home: What would happen if you woke up to discover all of your apartment building's exits were sealed by huge, magnetized walls that do not appear to budge? Calling for outside help isn't an option here, as the enclosed space is now off-the-grid, having been severed from the internet and all cellphone connections. But while it's pure nightmare fuel, is that setup alone enough to sustain this sci-fi thriller?

I'm inclined to say no, as "Brick" does little with the claustrophobic urgency inherent to its central concept. And though the plot is still intense in bursts, it also has an emotional throughline that's too grim for its own good. Even so, it's worth taking a closer look at what Koch's flick has to offer.