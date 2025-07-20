Val Kilmer's Batman Forever Has A Much Darker Version We'll Probably Never See

Whenever Batman movies are discussed, 1995's "Batman Forever" often gets overlooked. For whatever reason, we don't like to talk too much about this star-studded blockbuster that made $336 million ($70 million more than the previous installment), contained groundbreaking CGI in the form of the first-ever digital stunt double, and successfully kept the Batman franchise afloat after Tim Burton's "weird experiment," "Batman Returns," went a little too dark for mainstream audiences. But we should.

I remember when "Batman Forever" debuted, and it was a big deal. The movie featured a new Batman/Bruce Wayne in the form of Val Kilmer, which, for anyone who'd grown up with Michael Keaton as their Batman, was a major change. Kilmer's Dark Knight arrived with an array of updated Bat-gadgets, too, including an undeniably cool Batmobile with an H.R. Geiger-influenced design. Tim Burton, who'd directed the first two films in the saga, was replaced with Joel Schumacher, who was tasked with making Batman accessible to wider audiences again. Heck, this was the first Batman movie (not counting the 1960s film) to feature Robin. All of this made "Forever" feel like a big moment in Batman's pop culture journey, and yet the movie has somehow been overshadowed by Schumacher's follow-up, the dismal "Batman & Robin."

In the years since "Forever" debuted, the film has been largely lumped in with its sequel, written off as a gaudy toy commercial that marked the beginning of the end for the Batman saga as it existed in the '90s. But that's doing Schumacher's first Bat-flick a disservice. There's no doubt the film was a more commercial effort than "Returns," but even if you didn't care for the movie due to its more mainstream sensibility, you can't necessarily fault Schumacher (who passed away in 2020) entirely for that aspect. That's because the director actually intended the film to be a much darker affair. In fact, there exists enough deleted scenes and general unreleased material from "Forever" that a relatively small group of fans have long been clamoring for what's become known as "The Schumacher Cut." I say "relatively" because, compared to the hordes of Zack Snyder fans who helped bring "Zack Snyder's Justice League" to fruition via a protracted online campaign, the "Release the Schumacher Cut" crowd is miniscule. But it's a passionate group, and for a while it seemed like they were making some progress in convincing Warner Bros. to release Schumacher's original, darker version of "Forever." For now, however, that cut remains in the Warner vaults and might never see the light of day.