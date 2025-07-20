This Acclaimed 2024 Movie Is The Perfect Companion To Steven Spielberg's Munich

Steven Spielberg's 2005 film "Munich" might be considered the first of a thematic trilogy — call it the Current Events Trilogy — wherein the famed filmmaker examined crucial events of the past to make direct comments on the present. "Munich" was the first part of the trilogy, and it used the bombing — and subsequent military revenge campaign — of the 1972 Olympics as a way to comment on the revenge tactics committed by the United States following the events of 9/11. The second part of the trilogy was 2012's "Lincoln," a film that flashes back to 1865, and that used the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to distantly comment on same-sex marriage rights in the present. The third part of the trilogy was 2017's "The Post," a film that used the Washington Post's coverage of the Watergate scandal in 1971 as a means to comment on the relationship of the news media to then-president Trump.

But to "Munich." Spielberg's 2005 followed a character named Avner Kaufman (Eric Bana, based on the real-life Yuval Aviv), a Mossad agent who was tasked with tracking down and assassinating Palestinian operatives who oversaw the above-mentioned 1972 Olympic bombing and hostage situation. Avner is asked to withdraw from Mossad and become a free agent, allowing him to commit political revenge killings that would allow the Israeli government to deny any connections. Naturally, the actions lead to more violence and Avner's soul slowly eroding. He'll end the movie with PTSD. The film was up for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, although it didn't win any.

"Munich" is about the aftermath of the 1972 Olympics, and it makes a great companion piece to Tim Fehlbaum's 2024 film "September 5," a moment-by-moment thriller that details the events of the 1972 Olympics hostage scenario from the perspective of the ABC Sports journalists covering them.