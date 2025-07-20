Conan O'Brien And Batman Star Adam West Teamed Up For A Failed Sitcom
One of the more notable one-episode wonders in television history may be "Lookwell."
"Lookwell," for those unfortunate enough not to know, was a comedy pilot starring Adam West that was produced by Lorne Michaels and co-written by Conan O'Brien and Robert Smigel. It was made in 1991, but despite its high concept and high quality, it never went to series. The pilot aired on NBC in late July of that year as a TV movie, but only those with fast-moving VCR-record buttons were able to capture it before it vanished into the ether. Those who did manage to capture it on VHS instantly became enamored, falling in love with Adam West's sublime comedic performance and its askew sense of humor.
The premise of "Lookwell" was a little arch, as was the fashion at the time. West played Ty Lookwell, a wealthy, retired TV actor who loved to lounge around his 1970s-decorated home eating popsicles (the kind that can magically tighten your skin!) and watching reruns of "Bannigan," a cop show he once headlined. "Bannigan" is more or less forgotten by modern audiences, but was once popular enough to earn Lookwell an honorary police badge. When Lookwell encounters some sort of criminal mystery, he begins to fancy himself a real police detective and attempts to solve the case. The joke is that Lookwell, an ego-driven actor with no actual concept of how the real world operates, investigates very poorly. In one scene, for instance, he tries to infiltrate a racetrack by dressing as a race car driver. For Lookwell, that means a leather helmet, old-timey goggles, and a white scarf.
Adam West is an expert at playing sublimely oblivious characters, making him one of the best comedy actors of his generation. West has said in several interviews that "Lookwell" was one of his proudest moments, and that he will always regret that it didn't go to series.
Lookwell is amazing
Thanks to the gods of online archiving, "Lookwell" is easily enough found on YouTube. I encourage you to break for a moment, watch it, and then come back.
Funny, right? From the first scene where Lookwell is auditioning for the role of Buzz McCool in "Happy Days: The Next Generation," to the final moments, when an exasperated police chief, Detective Kennery (Ron Frazier), miserably allows Lookwell to believe he had solved the crime (he hadn't). Kennery used to be the technical advisor on "Bannigan," and Lookwell believes they're friends. I love the running gag that no one can quite remember Lookwell's old TV show. Someone says that he was on "Bennigan." No, he says. That was George Kennedy. He's not "Brannigan" either. That was Hugh O'Brian. And, no, "Bennigan" and "Brannigan" are not real cop shows. Although John Wayne starred in a 1975 action thriller called "Brannigan!" And, yes, you did recognize him. Lookwell's sidekick, Jason, is played by Todd Field, the eventual director of classics like "In the Bedroom" and "Tár."
Jason and Lookwell met because the former was a student in Lookwell's acting class, a class that sifted through Shakespeare, but using "Bannigan" episodes as their basis.
The plot of the "Lookwell" pilot is about a string of car thefts, and Lookwell gets inspiration from strange places. He comes to the dumbest conclusions. "The cars aren't being stolen at all!" he screams, as if it's profound. His disguises are unconvincing, and Lookwell often ends up being beaten up or arrested. His beggar disguise is a highlight. "Good evening, I have no home. Hi there! The sidewalk is my pillow." Comedy gold.
In interviews, O'Brien, Smigel, and West have all expressed regret over the low ratings and low interest in "Lookwell."
Adam West would continue the Lookwell shtick into another show
In a now-unavailable interview with the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, O'Brien joked that "Lookwell" lost in the ratings to a test pattern in Nova Scotia. West said that he had made at least 12 unpurchased pilots in his career, and "Lookwell" was the only one he felt sad about. That interview was quoted by Vice, and West said that the pilot "was able to capture a bit of my nonsense and my sense of absurdity, so I really enjoyed that ... It's the funniest pilot that never got sold."
Smigel said in a 2004 interview with the AV Club that "Lookwell" was risky because it was, at the end of the day, perhaps too arch for mainstream audiences. Indeed, Smigel himself is a little baffled by his own project. "I don't know how good it is," he said, but praised West's comedic talents, wondering why he didn't become an even bigger star than he already was. It was Smigel who explained why "Lookwell" was never picked up. Like so many shows before it, "Lookwell" was shelved when NBC underwent a regime change. When that happens, all the old regime's unaired pilots get thrown out, so the new regime can start fresh. "If it takes any amount of time to develop," Smigel said, "there's a good chance that the person who put it in motion is going to get fired, or quit, and the next person isn't going to want to do it."
West may have missed out on "Lookwell," but West was able to continue the "clueless detective" shtick into an obscure, but also hilarious, 1993 comedy series called "Danger Theatre." West starred in a segment called "Tropical Punch," a cop show like "Hawaii Five-0," with West as the lead detective. He was, however, staggeringly incompetent and drove his two partners crazy.
Okay, so maybe "Danger Theatre" isn't exactly a good make-up for "Lookwell," as it may be even more obscure. But now you know about two sublime Adam West performances that you can catch up on.