The Princess Bride Auditions Kicked Out Liam Neeson For One Specific Reason

At 6 feet 4 inches, Liam Neeson is as physically imposing as he is talented. This combination of attributes has helped him build a vast and decorated acting career that started in the late 1970s and features everything from esteemed drama films to high-profile genre fiction and a lengthy late-career pivot to action roles. However, sometimes even Neeson's towering presence has failed to impress.

While promoting 2025's "The Naked Gun," Neeson and his co-star Pamela Anderson sat down with Entertainment Weekly to fact-check some of the claims on their IMDb pages and other websites. One of the assertions that surfaced was that the most embarrassing moment in Neeson's acting career was his audition for "The Princess Bride," where director Rob Reiner was less than impressed to find out how tall Neeson was. Of course, a lot of this had to do with the particular role he was auditioning for — and as Neeson himself admitted, the claim that Reiner was visibly disgusted to see him turn up to audition for the role of Fezzik the giant holds water: