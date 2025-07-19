Why Michael Douglas Retired From Acting
Whether he's preening and seducing as Liberace in "Behind the Candelabra" or running amok while rocking a flattop haircut in "Falling Down," Michael Douglas has long established himself as one of those actors who will bring his A-game to the table every time. However, if movie buffs who like to keep up with acting legends have been wondering what Douglas has been up to recently, the answer is as simple as it is sad: Not a lot, at least when it comes to acting. Yes, projects like 2023's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the 2024 Apple TV+ miniseries "Franklin" have kept the actor on screens both big and small, but as Douglas himself recently stated during a press conference at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, he hasn't actually worked in a few years now:
"I've had a very busy career. Now, I have not worked since 2022, purposefully, because I realized I had to stop. I'd been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set."
While it's unfortunate to see Douglas step back from acting, it's worth keeping in mind that the two-time Academy Award winner is 80 years old and has indeed been acting since the mid-1960s. As such, it's perfectly understandable that he recognizes where his priorities lie at this point in life. It may also explain why he campaigned for his character to die in "Ant-Man 3" and even pitched an explosive idea for Hank Pym's demise. After all, if you know that you're walking away, you might as well leave with a bang.
Douglas isn't in a hurry to act again ... unless a perfect project comes along
Douglas is a man who keeps finding his way back in front of the camera. In 2010, he revealed his stage 4 throat cancer diagnosis, which could potentially have ended his career. However, he survived and continued acting. As recently as in December 2024, he stated at the Red Sea Film Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter) that he has no intention of retiring and that he's constantly looking for more challenges — including the "Ant-Man" movies, which allowed him to act in front of green screen for the first time. At the time, he also expressed a wish to star in a horror film.
Though he seems to have changed his mind since, even Douglas' recent statements at KVIFF may not be quite as final as the (former?) actor made them sound. In fact, he even made a point of noting that while he's perfectly content to support his wife, Catherina Zeta-Jones, from the sidelines, he doesn't want to rule out future roles in case something good comes along:
"I'm very happy with taking the time off. I have no real intentions. But I say I'm not retired, because if something special came up, I'd go back. But otherwise, I'm quite happy. I just like to watch my wife work."