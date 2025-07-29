Sofia Coppola Voted This Must-Watch Movie The Best Romance Of The 21st Century

As Coppola notes, "In the Mood for Love" was unique in how little it would spell things out. The movie is about two married people who start an emotional affair after finding out their spouses are cheating on them with each other, but we never actually see their cheating spouses. Sometimes you'll hear them in the background of an early scene, or you'll see the back of their heads, but for the most part the focus is entirely on the main two characters, Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung) and Su Li-zhen (Maggie Cheung).

The relationship between Mo-wan and Li-zhen is remarkably restrained. They never actually make a move on each other, yet their desire for each other is often overwhelming, and the film quietly makes the case that these two are soul mates whether they acknowledge it or not.

At first glance, "Lost in Translation" seems less subtle. The specifics of Charlotte's (Scarlett Johansson's) troubled marriage are shown pretty clearly in the first act, and the budding relationship she develops with Bob (Bill Murray) does indeed culminate in a kiss at the end. The kiss is one of the more controversial parts of the movie, mainly because some viewers see it as explicit confirmation that their relationship was romantic or sexual, when they'd have preferred to see it as a purely emotional one. Others have argued that the kiss is still fairly innocent, and it hardly undermines the rest of the movie's focus on two lonely people who find a much-needed pure connection during a difficult period in their lives.

But whereas the kiss might've seemed too explicit for some, that final scene also featured one of the more ambiguous moments in the film: when Bob whispers something into Charlotte's ear. The film makes the bold choice to not tell us what he's saying, to let this intimate moment be something only the characters are privy to. In a 2022 interview, Coppola offered her take on the final scene, clarifying that she never actually wrote any line for Murray in the script and that he wasn't whispering any real words on set. As she explained: