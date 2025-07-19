Severance Fans Need To Watch This Underrated Sci-Fi Series Starring J.K. Simmons
This post contains spoilers for "Counterpart."
"Severance" is more than a well-crafted puzzle-box mystery. When it's not centering a scathing critique on corporate-backed capitalism, the show explores the innie-outie dichotomy with commendable nuance. The question of whether a person's innie and outie should be considered halves of a whole (as opposed to being completely independent entities) plagues the narrative, as there's no simple answer. Everyone loves a story that challenges our expectations at every turn, which is one of the reasons why "Severance" is so loved. It is also natural to want to seek out shows with a similarly cerebral premise.
Speaking of shows with a similar premise, we need to talk about Justin Marks' "Counterpart," which ran for two exciting seasons between 2017 and 2019. In the show, we follow Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons), a mild-mannered man who has been working for a UN agency for 30 years. Howard has never been one to question what his work actually entails, as he seems content with the predictable monotony of parsing through gibberish on his work screen. However, when an assassination attempt takes place within the department, Howard is suddenly thrust into a whole new world he was never aware of. We soon learn about parallel Earths, which opens up a Pandora's Box worth of secrets, questions, and ethical dilemmas.
Once you're made aware of the existence of a doppelganger, you must find a way to confront them. This unspoken rule guides Howard's arc, where he realizes that a slight divergence from his known reality can fundamentally change who he is as a person in a parallel world. "Counterpart" doesn't rush towards these revelations but mires in them, allowing these truths to emerge while weaving a show brimming with intrigue.
Counterpart is a delightfully twisty mystery about cause and effect
While "Severance" paints its outies as complex figures with their own struggles, the innies face the true brunt of structural abuse and oppression. What's worse, this loss of autonomy is dressed up as righteous concern, even though they exist to act as pawns in a game they do not fully understand. "Counterpart" also dabbles in a similar divide by presenting the parallel Earths as vastly different, where the Alpha and Prime worlds secretly influence and sabotage each other until one half ends up paying an unimaginable price.
While the Alpha world is filled with the affluent, the Prime world has to deal with the fallout of a horrific pandemic and the reality of being used as pawns by their Alpha counterparts. The injustice inherent in this divide inevitably fuels feelings of resentment, and the Prime residents decide that the Alphas must pay for their transgressions. But who exactly is Howard Silk in a parallel Earth, if not a gentle middle-aged man stuck at a cryptic, low-level job? Well, Prime-Howard is a ruthless intelligence operative who is the antithesis of Alpha-Howard in every sense of the term.
Unlike "Severance," the Howards do not share a body or switch between personalities; they are the exact same person, but molded drastically by their respective circumstances. While one was afforded the security of a predictable life, the other was worn down by the unpredictability of living in a cruel world.
Howard isn't the only person who has to contend with his counterpart, of course. Everyone in the series has to look in the mirror and confront who they have become, which sheds light on their own flaws in disconcerting ways. If you like binge-watching shows with rapt attention, "Counterpart" is the perfect choice. It mixes thoughtful sci-fi with thrilling espionage to etch an intriguing fictional world that makes you ponder deeper.