Severance Fans Need To Watch This Underrated Sci-Fi Series Starring J.K. Simmons

This post contains spoilers for "Counterpart."

"Severance" is more than a well-crafted puzzle-box mystery. When it's not centering a scathing critique on corporate-backed capitalism, the show explores the innie-outie dichotomy with commendable nuance. The question of whether a person's innie and outie should be considered halves of a whole (as opposed to being completely independent entities) plagues the narrative, as there's no simple answer. Everyone loves a story that challenges our expectations at every turn, which is one of the reasons why "Severance" is so loved. It is also natural to want to seek out shows with a similarly cerebral premise.

Speaking of shows with a similar premise, we need to talk about Justin Marks' "Counterpart," which ran for two exciting seasons between 2017 and 2019. In the show, we follow Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons), a mild-mannered man who has been working for a UN agency for 30 years. Howard has never been one to question what his work actually entails, as he seems content with the predictable monotony of parsing through gibberish on his work screen. However, when an assassination attempt takes place within the department, Howard is suddenly thrust into a whole new world he was never aware of. We soon learn about parallel Earths, which opens up a Pandora's Box worth of secrets, questions, and ethical dilemmas.

Once you're made aware of the existence of a doppelganger, you must find a way to confront them. This unspoken rule guides Howard's arc, where he realizes that a slight divergence from his known reality can fundamentally change who he is as a person in a parallel world. "Counterpart" doesn't rush towards these revelations but mires in them, allowing these truths to emerge while weaving a show brimming with intrigue.