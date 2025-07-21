Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3: What Poem Is Spock Quoting To Nurse Chapel?

In the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "Wedding Bells Blues," Spock (Ethan Peck) awakens in bed next to Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) on the morning of their wedding. They are blissed out and happy to celebrate their nuptials, and they are eager to see all their friends dressed up at the ceremony.

This is a curious place for Spock to wake up, however, as the pair had never gotten engaged. Indeed, they recently announced that they would certainly not be pursuing a relationship, allowing Chapel to begin a relationship with a man maned Korby (Cillian O'Sullivan). As Spock will eventually learn, reality has shifted under him at the hands of a playful godlike being played by Rhys Darby. This godlike being has sensed that Spock and Chapel are into each other, and decided to use his powers to stage a wedding, erasing everyone's memories and forcing them to play-act a grand romance. Only Spock and Korby seen to be aware of what's happening, and only after a specially timed emotional outburst. Will Spock and Korby be able to confront their captor and free themselves of the illusion before Spock marries Chapel?

Of course, the false wedding gets as far as the actual ceremony, and Spock and Chapel face each other on the altar. With the godlike entity officiating, Spock has to continue the charade. He quotes the first stanza of "Love Sonnet XI," a famous 1959 love poem by celebrated Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, and Chapel is moved to tears. Spock gets to admit he has feelings for her, even though he knows the marriage is a sham.

"Star Trek" has always been fond of classical and literary references, so now we Trekkies get to delve into that poem. What was the significance of "I Crave Your Mouth?" Let us analyze.