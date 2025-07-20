One Of Judy Garland's Most Beloved Musicals Has A Cut That Is Impossible To Watch Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The first version of "A Star is Born," directed by William Wellman, was released in 1937, and starred Fredric March as Norman Maine, a slumping Hollywood star whose career has been nearly destroyed by alcoholism. Janet Gaynor starred as Esther Blodgett, stage name Vicki Lester, an up-and-coming singer who Norman takes under his wing. He may or may not be able to salvage his own career, but Norman still succeed vicariously through Vicki. He stops drinking. Naturally, the two begin a doomed romance, and audiences sense that it's only a matter of time before alcoholism rears its ugly head. Maine will not survive to the end.

Wellman's film was acclaimed enough to be nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the first color film to hold the distinction. It lost to "The Life of Emile Zola" that year, but its reputation remained strong. Strong enough, in fact, for director George Cukor to remake it in 1954. By every measure, Cukor's version is superior, boasting a more sensitive story, better performances, and more notable musical numbers. For my money, Cukor's version of "A Star is Born" is the best one (and recall that "A Star is Born" was remade two more times in 1976 and 2018). It really captures the natural sadness and mutual desperation of the characters, and why their love and their careers are so important. Even the 2018 remake with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga doesn't hit quite so hard.

The cut of Cukor's "A Star is Born" runs 181 minutes — the original premiere length — but there have been multiple cuts to the movie over the years, with at least one extended edit lost to time. It's been a long road getting back to the 181-minute version, a path that once took the film down to 154 minutes and back.