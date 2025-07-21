One John Malkovich Movie Will Be Impossible To Watch In Our Lifetime

Brands will go a long way to generate a memorable bit of publicity, and in the case of French cognac company Rémy Martin, that means a long way forward in time. As part of a marketing campaign back in 2015 for its Louis XIII cognac, Rémy Martin hired Robert Rodriguez to direct a series of commercials and short films. John Malkovich was brought in to star and also serve as a creative lead on the project.

The focal point of the campaign is "100 Years," a short film that, according to Rémy Martin, will not be made available until 2115 — 100 years after its production. It's meant to mirror the amount of time it takes to produce a batch of Louis XIII cognac. Clever, right? That means that neither Malkovich, Rodriguez, nor most people alive today will be around to see it. The two big names make a decent amount of sense for such an idea, with Malkovich being known for his more experimental projects and Rodriguez being famous for his eclectic filmography.

The commercials "teasing" the film, on the other hand, are widely available to watch. They depict different possible versions of the future, from glowing neon cityscapes to cyberpunk dystopias and overgrown, abandoned urban landscapes. More discouraging than hopeful, it would seem, but hey, at least there will be cognac, right? Right...?