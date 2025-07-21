Why Skeet Ulrich's FP Jones Left Riverdale

Of the many adjectives one could reasonably apply to "Riverdale" as a show, "boring" wouldn't be one of them. It is, after all, a series where a time-traveling character drinks a milkshake out of the Holy Grail at one point, and it's not even the most mind-boggling thing that happens in the same episode. But though the series plunged ahead with gonzo aplomb to its very end, certain supporting characters had a tendency to get lost in the fray, F.P. among them.

Between his association with the Serpents, the drama in his home life, and his romantic tension with Alice, F.P. had plenty on his plate to deal with immediately after season 1's murder mystery was resolved and he spent some time behind bars. (It's a long story.) At the same time, though, Ulrich's younger co-stars started to get more and more of the spotlight to themselves, with the show at large evolving into less of a multigenerational story and more one about young folks having to deal with their own s**t as much as their parents'. Perhaps that's how we wound up with meandering storylines like F.P. becoming Riverdale's sheriff (?) for a while before a disturbing turn of events involving Jughead's little sister Jellybean (Trinity Likins) convinces F.P. he needs to get both her and himself out of town for good.

Ulrich, to his credit, stuck it out until "Riverdale" hastily wrapped these plot threads up on its way to a game-changing seven-year time jump. He didn't beat around the bush when it came to the "why" behind his abrupt departure either. Speaking in an Instagram Live video not long after the news broke he was leaving "Riverdale" in early 2020 (via Variety), Ulrich stated matter of factly:

"I'm leaving 'Riverdale' because I got bored creatively. How's that? That's the most honest answer."

Notably, Ulrich's fellow "Riverdale" adult, Marisol Nichols, also left the show at that time, though she might have had very different reasons for doing so (her off-screen life is somehow even wilder than the one led by her Archie-verse counterpart), and Nichols eventually came back in a guest star capacity. F.P., on the other hand, was never seen in the Town With Pep again, leaving his and Alice's love story to remain forever unfulfilled. Leave it to "Riverdale" to break both your brain and your heart all in one go.