Steven Spielberg Snuck A Star Wars Easter Egg Into Raiders Of The Lost Ark

In the scene where Indiana (Harrison Ford) finally reaches the hidden Ark of the Covenant in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the room is covered in ancient hieroglyphics. However, if you zoom in on the right corner of the set, you'll see carved depictions of R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) hiding there.

The hieroglyphic depicts R2 facing straight-on, with C-3PO stands facing him to his right. (See the image above.) On his left, there's a kneeling woman with large sleeves. It's harder to identify as an Easter egg than the two droids, but the woman nonetheless looks very similar to Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) as she appears at the beginning of "A New Hope." The woman's pose also mirrors the one Leia strikes when giving R2 the Death Star plans aboard the Tantive IV.

This isn't the only Star Wars reference in the franchise, either. In 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," the opening sequence in Shanghai finds Indy at a place called Club Obi Wan, referencing the "Star Wars" character Obi-Wan Kenobi. Similarly, in 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," there's another R2 and 3PO carving hidden in the Temple of Akator. It's a callback to the "Raiders" Easter egg that seems particularly relevant, given that "Crystal Skull" also dabbles in alien fiction.

That's without even getting into all of the extraneous media. If you were a kid in the early 2000s (guilty), you couldn't play a "Star Wars" video game without running into an Indiana Jones skin for Han Solo or some sort of hidden level pointing at that other property. These two franchises will always be linked, and that's just the way it should be.