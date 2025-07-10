James Gunn's Superman Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

Remember when our first look at Krypto arrived and the comic book movie-loving world let out a universal "aww" at the sight of the scruffy super-mutt sitting with Superman (David Corenswet) on the moon? Well, that's what we get in the first of two credits scenes and honestly, it's a charming little moment in motion, too. After a jam-packed and dare we say super-sized comic book movie that saw Lex (Nicholas Hoult) seemingly brought to justice, Kal-El saving the day, and the government even wearier about what danger metahumans could bring to the planet, Clark takes a brief moment away on the moon with a rather spritely Krypto for some peace and quiet, to remind himself what it's all about.

Following the prominent trend of post-credit scenes in Gunn's previous work (excluding the "Peacemaker" tease at the end of "The Suicide Squad"), this feels more like just a nice little button to stick on the end of an otherwise epic comic book movie that managed to do everything it needed to before the credits rolled. Admittedly, it might be out of place chronologically, given that we last saw Krypto, he was being taken off of Clark's hands by his cousin Kara. Honestly, though, who cares about that if it means we get one last minute with the furry tornado.

After that, Gunn leaves us with one final comedic beat, just for the hell of it.