Before Jurassic World Rebirth, Scarlett Johansson Starred In This Forgotten Monster Movie

Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. If there is an A-list, she is unquestionably on it, right alongside the likes of Tom Cruise, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, or anyone else one cares to name. Thanks to the recent success of "Jurassic World Rebirth" at the box office, Johansson is now literally the highest-grossing lead actor of all time. That comes from decades of work dating back to the mid-'90s. But long before she was mixing it up with dinosaurs, she once tangled with giant spiders in an oft-forgotten creature feature.

The movie in question is "Eight Legged Freaks" which, as the name suggests, is all about giant spiders. Directed by Ellory Elkayem, the film centers on the residents of a rural mining town. A chemical spill combined with the inhabitants of a local exotic creature shop causes hundreds of little spiders to mutate overnight to the size of cars, wreaking havoc on the community. (The movie featured the tagline, "Do you hate spiders? Do you really hate spiders? Well they don't like you either.")

Johansson played the role of Ashley Parker, the daughter of the town's sheriff, Samantha (Kair Wuhrer). The ensemble was led by David Arquette, who was coming off of the "Scream" trilogy. Prior to this, Johansson had starred in several movies as a kid, including "Home Alone 3." But this was one of the bigger movies she starred in, at least in terms of the size of the production, the size of her role, and the marketing effort, up to that point.

Though it may not have the staying power as something like 1990's scary spider classic "Arachnophobia," this movie does have something of a cult following — enough to get a special edition Blu-ray release from the folks at Scream Factory several years back. At the time of its release, though, it wasn't exactly a hit. Released by Warner Bros., it made just $45 million worldwide against a $30 million budget.