Chris Pine's Star Trek Box Office Success Saved This 28 Days Later-Inspired Horror Movie

I'm not sure how David and Alex Pastor's "Carriers" holds up today — after nearly two decades that have given us various memorable zombie movies, like "Train to Busan" and "The Girl With All the Gifts" — but in 2009, the Chris Pine-led post-apocalyptic horror was an unlikely and underrated gem. The writer-director duo clearly wanted to jump on the metaphorical zombie hype train after Danny Boyle's iconic "28 Days Later" and Paul W.S. Anderson's "Resident Evil" made a fortune at the box office a few years earlier. "Carriers" aimed to ride that same wave before its production company, Paramount Vantage, delayed its release for three years before actually sending it to cinemas.

Though the shooting of the movie in New Mexico and Texas wrapped in 2006, the studio was hesitant to release it, likely because it hadn't featured one standout star. At the time, Chris Pine wasn't as widely known and praised (he had no breakout role yet) as he is today. And his co-stars like Piper Perabo ("Coyote Ugly"), Christopher Meloni ("Oz"), and Emily VanCamp ("The Ring 2") apparently weren't famous enough either to trust that they would attract the right amount of viewers to theatres. The studio needed some kind of reassurance, and once J.J. Abrams's "Star Trek" reboot (led by Pine's Kirk) blew up the box office the same year, they finally got what they'd been waiting for and greenlit "Carriers" to open in cinemas in September.