An Adorable Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Scene Echoes One Of TNG's Most Amusing Subplots

At the beginning of the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "Wedding Bell Blues," the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise is gearing up for a grand gala to celebrate the centennial of the formation of the Federation. The Enterprise has been under repair for the previous few months after a conflagration with the Gorn, so everyone has had time to relax. Spock (Ethan Peck), however, finds himself apprehensive; although he is a Vulcan devoted to emotionlessness, he finds that he is still harboring feelings for Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), currently away from the Enterprise on vacation. Chapel is due to return any day now, though, and Spock, perhaps illogically, is nervous.

To distract himself, he decides to prepare for the gala by learning to dance. Luckily, his co-worker, chief of security Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), has extensive dance training, and is more than willing to give him lessons. Spock is an open-minded student but, perhaps predictably, is too stiff to dance. La'an has to teach him to unclench his whole body. Vulcans don't typically dance, you see. But then, neither does La'an. This is a side of her that fans haven't yet seen. It seems that La'an keeps her dancing skills well-hidden most of the time.

For Trekkies, Spock's dance lesson will immediately evoke the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Data's Day" (January 7, 1991). In that episode, Data (Brent Spiner) has been invited to the wedding of Chief O'Brien (Colm Meany) and his fiancée Keiko (Rosalind Chao). Data knows little about weddings, but has learned that dancing is required. The android seeks dance lessons from his co-worker Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden). Like La'an, Dr. Crusher hasn't let many people know that she has had extensive dance training. She didn't want to be known as "the dancing doctor."

It's clear that the makers of "Wedding Bell Blues" had seen "Data's Day," and were happy to pay homage. It probably helped that both "Strange New Worlds" and "Next Generation" happened to have two professional dancers on their respective casts.