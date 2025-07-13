The One Movie That Director Alfred Hitchcock Couldn't Complete

The legendary Alfred Hitchcock is one of the most revered filmmakers of all time. Hitchcock crafted some of the most iconic scenes in cinema history, including the dramatic crop duster chase in "North by Northwest" and the chilling shower murder in "Psycho." Beginning his career in the early days of cinema, without a wealth of cinematic classics to look to for inspiration, Hitchcock was a pioneer. He developed new narrative techniques to tell stories on film, paving the way for generations of filmmakers to follow.

Hitchcock's film career spanned over half a century. Some of his first roles in the industry were as a title designer or an art director on other filmmakers' movies, many of which have since been lost. The earliest movie actually directed by Hitchcock that modern audiences can still enjoy is 1925's "The Pleasure Garden," a silent drama based around the Pleasure Garden Theatre in London. However, "The Pleasure Garden" was actually the second feature film Hitchcock directed. It was preceded by a Hitchcock movie that has been lost ... or, more accurately, one that was never finished.

Hitchcock began work on "Number 13," his would-be directorial debut, in 1922. Gainsborough Pictures, the production company behind the movie, had afforded Hitchcock this first opportunity to direct a feature. Despite being the project that would've marked the beginning of one of cinema's most legendary careers, "Number 13" never made it into theaters, and much about the film remains a mystery to this day.