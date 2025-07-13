Why Tom Cruise Left Ford V Ferrari, According To Brad Pitt

If it wasn't clear by this point in his career, Tom Cruise has a need, and that's the need for speed, as shown in the "Top Gun" movies, "Days of Thunder," and many high-speed, nail-biting sequences in the "Mission: Impossible" film series. It makes sense, then, that in one of the greatest dad movies in recent memory, "Ford v Ferrari," Cruise chose not to pick up the keys for this true-life story of man and high-speed machine simply because there wouldn't be much driving for him to do.

Long before Matt Damon and Christian Bale starred as car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles, respectively, in the James Mangold-directed film, Cruise was eyeing the project with plans to star opposite Brad Pitt. In an interview with The National, the "F1" star explained that while he would consider the idea of his character sharing the road with Cruise's Cole Trickle from "Days of Thunder," they would have to avoid the issues they encountered with "Ford v Ferrari."

"Tom and I, for a while there, were on 'Ford v Ferrari' with Joe [Kosinski, director of 'F1']," explained Pitt. Unfortunately, they couldn't settle on the characters they were eyeing. "What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive, and he wanted to play Shelby, and I wanted to play Ken Miles. And when Tom realized that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn't come through." That's not the only issue the project might have encountered, though, as Pitt could have hit a bump in the road as well.