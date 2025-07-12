Ben Affleck Almost Adapted One Of Stephen King's Best Fantasy Books

Ben Affleck's directing career has primarily involved him working within the crime and thriller genres, but certain previous projects that ultimately never materialized would have expanded his repertoire. After being cast as the Dark Knight in the DC Extended Universe, Affleck was slated to direct a "Batman" movie, but he bowed out of helming the superhero flick to focus solely on playing Batman instead. That said, his commitments to playing Gotham's Caped Crusader also prohibited Affleck from helming a big-screen adaptation of Stephen King's novel "The Stand" for Warner Bros., which would have allowed him to dip his directorial toes into the fantasy realm.

"The Stand" is a sprawling, ambitious, post-apocalyptic horror tale set in the U.S. following a deadly pandemic. The chaos begins after a patient escapes from a military facility carrying a virus, which eventually spreads and wipes out most of the population. With society on the verge of total collapse, Mother Abigail — a 108-year-old woman — and her followers set out to restore peace, law, and order. However, she faces competition from Randall Flagg, a demonic sorcerer who inspires his followers to turn to the dark side. Thus begins the ultimate battle between good and evil for humanity's soul.

Affleck once compared his planned adaptation of "The Stand" to "Lord of the Rings," suggesting that his goal was to direct a bona fide epic on par with Peter Jackson's cinematic treatment of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy saga. Unfortunately, getting the script right caused some headaches behind the scenes, and "The Stand" became something else entirely after Affleck parted ways with the project.