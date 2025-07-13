John Wick's Story Borrowed A Big Part From A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Romance Movie

The Hollywood Reporter's Brian Davids was the first person to make this connection between "Sweet November" and "John Wick." In an interview with Charlize Theron, the writer revealed that he'd told both Chad Stahelski and Dave Leitch about the dog in "Sweet November" and how the actress' "terminally ill 'Sweet November' character mailed a dog to Keanu 13 years before John Wick's terminally ill wife mailed him a dog." According to Davids, Stahelski learned about it shortly after "John Wick" debuted and Leitch had no idea about the parallel between his movie and Keanu Reeves' early 2000s romantic drama. Theron, meanwhile, was amused to hear about it, saying "You are obviously a lover of film because not a lot of people would know that."

When Davids previously told Leitch about the parallel between the two films during a 2024 THR interview, the director claimed that he "never connected those dots." In a separate interview, Davids also spoke about it with Stahelski, who said, "Funnily enough, I did not know that at the time. After 'John Wick' came out, I read something about it, and I was like, 'Really? How did I not know that?' So maybe we'll go for three. You never know."

Sadly, "Sweet November" wasn't quite the surprise hit that "John Wick" turned out to be. The film made just $65.7 million on a $40 million budget, and bears a lowly 15% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. But who cares if John Anderson of Newsday called the movie "dumb enough to make 'The Wedding Planner' seem like an Ingmar Bergman film" if it can claim to be the first time a Keanu Reeves character received a dog from a terminally ill love interest?

Reeves and Theron might not have appeared together since that ill-fated 2001 rom-com, but that wasn't the end of their collaborations. During production on "Atomic Blonde," the actress found herself training in the same airport hanger as Reeves while he trained for "John Wick: Chapter 2." The two even ended up sparring together, which is only right considering she was his original Helen Wick.