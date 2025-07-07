The John Wick 2 Death Scene That Studio Executives Wanted To Change

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Directors having to fight for creative decisions is nothing new. But there is perhaps a belief that if something works and a filmmaker is invited back to make a sequel, they will be left alone (or, at least, bothered less) to bring their vision to life. However, that wasn't exactly the case with "John Wick: Chapter 2." As director Chad Stahelski has revealed, Lionsgate executives badly wanted to change one of the film's key death scenes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Staheski was speaking on behalf of the release of the documentary "Wick is Pain" when he mentioned that the studio wasn't happy about the death of Gianna (Claudia Gerini). The character, as you may recall, is the member of the High Table that Mr. Wick (Keanu Reeves) is tasked with killing to honor his marker in the second "John Wick" movie. Rather than allow herself to be taken out by Wick, she slashes her own wrists while John watches and does nothing to intervene. He then shoots her in the head so as to both ease her pain and fulfill his marker.

For what it's worth, this striking, bizarre death scene in "Chapter 2" was actually Reeves' idea in the first place. Be that as it may, when it came time to put the film together, Stahelski had to fight to keep the scene in the movie as they designed it. Here's what he had to say on the matter: