An Iconic Piece Of Jewelry Played A Key Part In An Agatha Christie Movie

Part of the Tiffany Yellow Diamond's allure is its unusual color, size, and rarity. Most diamonds are white or pale in color, but fancy yellow ones are extremely hard to find; only around 1 carat out of every 10,000 falls into this category. Of all the types, yellow are the most common but are still very rare. The more vivid in color they are, the more expensive they become.

This particular rock was discovered in 1877 at the Kimberley Diamond Mine in South Africa, just 10 years after the very first yellow diamond was found. Remarkably, that stone was found just lying in the grass by a kid who gave it away without realizing how rich it would have made him. The Tiffany Yellow Diamond started out as a hulking 287-carat rough diamond. News quickly spread, and the rock was snapped up by Charles Lewis Tiffany for $18,000 (around $550,000 in today's money). The purchase cemented his reputation as "King of the diamonds," and he shipped it off to Paris. There, master craftsman George Frederick Kunz spent a year figuring out the best way to cut it to maximize its brilliance.

Kunz's solution was to transform it into a 128-carat cushion-shaped gem with an incredible 82 facets. When correctly arranged, facets allow the optimum amount of light to enter the stone; there, it is refracted and makes the diamond sparkle from within with fire and brilliance. 58 facets were traditional at the time, but the extra 24 sides gave the jewel an uncommon radiance. Pleased with the result, Tiffany gave the yellow diamond his name, and it has remained synonymous with the famous jeweler's reputation for excellence and luxury ever since.

The Tiffany Yellow Diamond toured the globe as a loose stone for the first several decades of its new life. It was displayed at exhibitions such as the 1939 World's Fair in New York but also found its permanent abode at Tiffany's flagship store in Manhattan. Eventually, the stone took on a new dimension when it was mounted in an opulent white diamond necklace in time for the 1957 Tiffany Ball in Rhode Island. That was the first chance somebody got to wear it.