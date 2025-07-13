Before Ballerina, Ana De Armas Appeared In Two Very Different Movies With Keanu Reeves

This post contains spoilers for "Ballerina."

Len Wiseman's "Ballerina" understands that stylistic action is its most important quality. Whenever Eve (Ana de Armas) beats up her unusual villains during her quest for revenge (even using grenades to fight her way out at one point), "Ballerina" blossoms, giving us the impression that it truly belongs in the world of "John Wick." Everything else, however, is rather lackluster, even when John Wick (Keanu Reeves) himself shows up to aid Eve in her mission. Of course, watching Reeves in action is always a welcome sight, especially when his Wick veers into morally complex extremes. However, the character's presence in this time period (which takes place between the third and fourth "Wick" film) feels more jarring than plausible, evoking tonal confusion even when the Eve/Wick team keeps things interesting enough.

While Wick's presence in "Ballerina" feels tacked on, it is admittedly intriguing to watch him being approached by Eve for advice, and see him play a larger role in her story later on. Wick is hardly the kind of guy who preaches restraint, but perhaps he sees parts of himself in Eve, whom he asks to leave after being sent to assassinate her. But Eve isn't the kind of person to give up so easily, which is why we are treated to an inevitable brawl between the two. Wick loses, only to return and aid Eve the best he can, where he snipes her foes left and right before they can blink. If this surprise dynamic had been given more time to develop, we could've had a more compelling collision between two assassins at distinct stages of their individual trajectories.

"Ballerina" isn't the first film featuring Reeves and de Armas, as the duo have previously worked together in "Exposed" and "Knock Knock," two thrillers that are tonally different from each other and from anything related to the "John Wick" universe. Let's take a closer look at these movies.