Why Peacock Canceled Pete Davidson's Bupkis After Renewing The Series
When the first season of Pete Davidson's comedy series "Bupkis" premiered, many viewers were surprised by how well-made and thoughtful it was. Davidson is known for his use of shock humor and teenage boy-style gross-out antics. While the first episode lives up to that reputation (the very first scene is Pete accidentally ejaculating on his mother), the rest of the series is surprisingly mature. "Bupkis" season 1 is Davidson at his most introspective; it's a semi-autobiographical story about a guy who knows he needs to change but who can't quite do it.
Season 1 ended on the cliffhanger of Pete getting into a car crash on his way to his sister's graduation ceremony. Will Pete survive? Will he get his act together? Will he earn back the trust and respect of his family? Fans were told they'd have to wait until season 2 for an answer to any of these questions, but it turns out season 2 will never arrive. Because not long after "Bupkis" was renewed for a second season, Davidson made a peculiar announcement:
"I've always seen 'Bupkis' as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I've ever done, 'Bupkis' is by far what I'm most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television, and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny, and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful."
In other words, even though "Bupkis" apparently had the full support of Peacock and the show's assorted producers, Davidson pulled the plug on it anyway. So ... what's that about?
Some theories on why Pete Davidson ended Bupkis
Davidson's decision to abruptly end the show was not well-received by "Bupkis" fans. Many considered the move to be disrespectful to the show's viewers, who were left on a major cliffhanger. Others trashed Davidson's decision put the series' cast and crew out of a job at a time where the entertainment industry seems more unstable than ever. The self-inflicted cancellation contributed to an image of Davidson as a somewhat selfish, unreliable guy. (Granted, I still think he's cool.)
Davidson has never elaborated much on ending "Bupkis" the way he did, and that statement he released sounded a little too PR-proofed to be the full story. But based on other interviews he's given in the time since, it seems like his "this part of my life is finished" line is indeed referring to something real. As he explained in a December 2024 interview with W Magazine:
"When you're first coming up, and getting all these offers, it's hard to say no, because you're hungry. I made the mistake of doing literally everything. Now I'm older and wiser, and I'm realizing that less is more. Like Christian Bale. He does one movie every two, three years, but you go f***ing see it. Leo[nardo DiCaprio] does one movie every four years, but it's the biggest thing in the world. It's because you miss them. People have to miss you."
In addition to not wanting his image to be oversaturated, it's possible that Davidson grew uncomfortable with the sort of projects he'd been making throughout the early 2020s. Two of his biggest offerings, "Bupkis" and "The King of Staten Island," are very autobiographical in a way that invites viewers to speculate even more about his complicated personal life. For a guy who's been the subject of constant tabloid scrutiny over his dating history and mental health, it's easy to see how he'd tire of making movies and shows that invite so much speculation about himself.
"I just want to be known for doing good work," Davidson explained to W Magazine. "I want to be out there only when it's movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That's when I want to be seen. I don't want to be this f***ing loser who just dates people."