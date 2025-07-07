Why Peacock Canceled Pete Davidson's Bupkis After Renewing The Series

When the first season of Pete Davidson's comedy series "Bupkis" premiered, many viewers were surprised by how well-made and thoughtful it was. Davidson is known for his use of shock humor and teenage boy-style gross-out antics. While the first episode lives up to that reputation (the very first scene is Pete accidentally ejaculating on his mother), the rest of the series is surprisingly mature. "Bupkis" season 1 is Davidson at his most introspective; it's a semi-autobiographical story about a guy who knows he needs to change but who can't quite do it.

Season 1 ended on the cliffhanger of Pete getting into a car crash on his way to his sister's graduation ceremony. Will Pete survive? Will he get his act together? Will he earn back the trust and respect of his family? Fans were told they'd have to wait until season 2 for an answer to any of these questions, but it turns out season 2 will never arrive. Because not long after "Bupkis" was renewed for a second season, Davidson made a peculiar announcement:

"I've always seen 'Bupkis' as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I've ever done, 'Bupkis' is by far what I'm most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television, and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny, and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful."

In other words, even though "Bupkis" apparently had the full support of Peacock and the show's assorted producers, Davidson pulled the plug on it anyway. So ... what's that about?