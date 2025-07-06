The Hulu Superhero Series With Hugh Jackman You Likely Forgot Existed

Hugh Jackman is a Marvel legend. His role as Wolverine has encompassed many changes in the superhero genre; the first "X-Men" was revolutionary, a precursor to movies like "The Dark Knight" that grounded these comic book characters and made them look and feel real. Then, in "Logan," Jackman helped give the genre legitimacy with a film recognized by The Academy, a movie so good, a rare gem with a definitive ending (even if "Deadpool & Wolverine" kind of undid it) and a highlight of the genre.

Of course, the "X-Men" franchise is not the only superhero title Jackman has been a part of. There's some where he essentially plays a superhero in a non-comic book movie, like the Easter Bunny in "Rise of the Guardians" that is essentially bunny Batman, or his very brief voice cameo in "Free Guy," a very bad movie with shoehorned-in superhero easter eggs. But there is another role Jackman had in what is a great animated superhero sitcom with a uniquely Australian vibe that more people should have watched, a show that all but disappeared from the conversation — Hulu's "Koala Man."

"Koala Man" is created by Michael Cusack, who also created "YOLO" and co-created Adult Swim's flagship series "Smiling Friends." The show is developed by Cusack alongside Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (the great "Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" and the upcoming miracle that is the "Spaceballs" sequel). The show takes place in an alternate universe where the Titanic didn't sink, but the United States is completely destroyed (other than Hollywood, which is now an island), leaving Australia as the world's lone superpower, and Nicole Kidman as its queen. This is a superhero sitcom about Kevin Williams (Cusack) as an average middle-aged family guy who is also the rather average superhero Koala Man.