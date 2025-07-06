The Hulu Superhero Series With Hugh Jackman You Likely Forgot Existed
Hugh Jackman is a Marvel legend. His role as Wolverine has encompassed many changes in the superhero genre; the first "X-Men" was revolutionary, a precursor to movies like "The Dark Knight" that grounded these comic book characters and made them look and feel real. Then, in "Logan," Jackman helped give the genre legitimacy with a film recognized by The Academy, a movie so good, a rare gem with a definitive ending (even if "Deadpool & Wolverine" kind of undid it) and a highlight of the genre.
Of course, the "X-Men" franchise is not the only superhero title Jackman has been a part of. There's some where he essentially plays a superhero in a non-comic book movie, like the Easter Bunny in "Rise of the Guardians" that is essentially bunny Batman, or his very brief voice cameo in "Free Guy," a very bad movie with shoehorned-in superhero easter eggs. But there is another role Jackman had in what is a great animated superhero sitcom with a uniquely Australian vibe that more people should have watched, a show that all but disappeared from the conversation — Hulu's "Koala Man."
"Koala Man" is created by Michael Cusack, who also created "YOLO" and co-created Adult Swim's flagship series "Smiling Friends." The show is developed by Cusack alongside Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (the great "Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" and the upcoming miracle that is the "Spaceballs" sequel). The show takes place in an alternate universe where the Titanic didn't sink, but the United States is completely destroyed (other than Hollywood, which is now an island), leaving Australia as the world's lone superpower, and Nicole Kidman as its queen. This is a superhero sitcom about Kevin Williams (Cusack) as an average middle-aged family guy who is also the rather average superhero Koala Man.
A fun take on animated superheroes and sitcoms
"Koala Man" feels in many ways like an extension of the "Rick and Morty" and "Solar Opposites" sensibility, with a surreal sense of humor hiding within the mundane. Indeed, the story is basically a what if scenario for Jerry Smith, if he was Australian and had the self-confidence to try and play hero.
Cusack brings his "Smiling Friends" sense of humor to "Koala Man," going from a quiet and grounded family sitcom to an extremely comic book-y space, introducing Lovecraftian monsters, a league of superheroes, and bizarre creatures and powers while still very much being a mundane world. That contrast between family drama and superheroics is straight out of the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" movies (which are a big inspiration for the show). After all, this is a show about a man going through a midlife crisis so bad he decides to turn into a superhero. Underneath the laughs lies an emotionally complex story that isn't afraid to get really dark.
And yet, this is still a comedy, one with unequivocally Aussie bogan humor. There are plenty of Australia-specific jokes, like a jab at Australian actors going full Hollywood, and also a parade of Australian stars like Hugo Weaving and Miranda Otto. As for Hugh Jackman, his role as Big Greg is more or less Hugh Jackman himself, a beloved celebrity with a hugely impressive physique that steals the scene any time he's around.
Unfortunately, "Koala Man" hasn't been renewed for a season 2, and given the show came out in 2023 and there has been no word of its future — plus, Cusack is likely busy with more "Smiling Friends," it seems Koala Man has hung up his cape. Still, it's a fun season of TV worth watching, whether you're a superhero fan or just want a different kind of animated sitcom.