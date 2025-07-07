If you remember Frédéric Auburtin's 2015 sports drama "United Passions," then you are a rare individual indeed. The $30 million prestige picture — mostly funded by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, aka FIFA — starred Tim Roth, "Jurassic Park" veteran Sam Neill, Gérard Depardieu, and Fisher Stevens, and it told the history of FIFA, from its formation in 1904 through the 2010 World Cup. It was a multigenerational story that traced the dramas and scandals the organization faced through the decades. Stevens played Cornelis August Wilhelm Hirschman, the president of FIFA from 1918 to 1920. Depardieu played Jules Rimet (president from 1921 to 1954), Neill played João de Havelange (1974 to 1998), and Roth played Sepp Blatter (1998 to 2015).

"United Passions" opened in 10 theaters in the United States in February of 2015 and made an embarrassing $918 on its opening weekend. Reports from Phoenix, Arizona, stated that the film made a whopping $9 opening weekend, meaning only one person bought a ticket. Was it you? Did you see "United Passions" in Phoenix in February of 2015? According to a 2017 report by The Guardian, "United Passions" was the lowest-grossing major commercial release in U.S. history.

Even when the film debuted at the Zürich Film Festival the previous October, it didn't make a lot of money. Only 120 people bothered to buy tickets. The bulk of its earnings came from the Festival. "United Passions" closed swiftly, earning a grand total of $168,832 worldwide. Despite the presence of Neill, Roth, Depardieu, and Stevens, no one seemed interested in a sweeping, crowd-pleasing, Oscar-bait-like FIFA biography in 2015. What happened? Why wasn't the film a success?

Oh, right. In 2015, FIFA was under investigation from the FBI and the IRS for massive cases of bribing, racketeering, and other financial scandals.