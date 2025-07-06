This Katherine Heigl Box Office Flop Is The Lowest-Grossing Movie Ever

John Penney's 2006 crime thriller "Zyzzyx Road" is named after the real-life Zzyzx Road, a tiny street that extends from highway 15 about halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The film stars Leo Grillo as Grant, a nogoodnik accountant who is enjoying a Vegas vacation when he runs into the flirty teenager Marissa, played by a then-rising Katherine Heigl. Marissa is dating the very jealous Joey (Tom Sizemore), and Joey attacks her and Grant in a fit of rage. In the fracas, Joey is knocked unconscious, and Grant immediately assumes that they killed him. They resolve to drive out to Zyzzyx Road to bury him in the desert. If movies are any indicator, the Mojave Desert is littered with the bodies of people accidentally killed during Vegas getaways.

"Zyzzyx Road" also features a supernatural element. Marissa may actually be a succubus in disguise. This suspicion, however, may be a hallucination that Grant experiences after being thwacked on the noggin. The film is, as one might intuit from its premise, incredibly low-budget, having been made for a mere $1.2 million. It was filmed in only 10 days, and the filmmakers bothered to shoot out near the actual Zzyzx Road. Heigl was just breaking through to the mainstream with "Grey's Anatomy" when Penney's film was being shot, and one might think that her presence would have led to decent box office receipts.

"Zyzzyx Road" became notorious, however, when Entertainment Weekly wrote about the film in 2007, pointing out that it only made — no exaggeration — only $20 during its theatrical run. Not $20 million, but 20 dollars and zero cents. Six people went to see it, each paying five-dollar matinée prices. Penney ended up refunding two of the tickets out of his own pocket, as they were purchased by the film's makeup artist, Sheila Moore, and her friend. He wanted to let them in for free. As a result, "Zyzzyx Road" was the lowest-grossing major release of all time.