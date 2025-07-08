Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs Was Almost Banned Over One Scene

Every Quentin Tarantino film is controversial for one reason or another, usually for the use of racial slurs or visceral violence. When it comes to the latter issue, few Tarantino films are more infamous than his 1992 thriller "Reservoir Dogs," which includes a depraved torture scene that still haunts viewers to this day. The scene, as most Tarantino fans will have no trouble recalling, involves Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen) slicing a policeman's ear off, dousing him with gasoline and nearly setting him on fire. It's a rude thing to do someone, no doubt about it. Even horror legend Wes Craven found it tough to stomach.

On paper this scene might not sound too horrifying, but what makes it truly stomach-churning is the gleeful way in which Mr. Blonde goes about the torture. He's enjoying himself here, dancing along to Stealers Wheel's "Stuck in the Middle With You" in a way that's tainted the song forever. I'm sure the band appreciated the royalties they got from being featured in the film, but now their song is forever associated with ear dismemberment and general sadism.

The scene was so grotesque, in fact, that it nearly got the film banned in the United Kingdom. The members British Board of Film Classification (or BBFC) had a lengthy debate over the scene, questioning whether the torture sequence brought the movie beyond even the 18 rating it ended up receiving, which is basically the British equivalent of an American NC-17. As the BBFC website explained, "Views were expressed that its gruesome and sadistic nature would cause some people to walk out of the film. It was also noted that Mr. Blonde's evident enjoyment of what he is doing ... glamorised the sadism."