Why Steven Spielberg Threatened To Fire An Actor From Saving Private Ryan

The late Tom Sizemore, star of films like "Born on the Fourth of July," "Natural Born Killers," "Heat," "Strange Days," and "The Relic," passed away on March 3, 2023, at the age of 61. He suffered a brain aneurysm. Sizemore faced struggles throughout his life and had been accused of many acts of grievous wrongdoing. Most specifically, Sizemore always wrestled with substance addiction, an issue he endured since he was a teenager. He was repeatedly in trouble with the law because of his addictions, facing possession arrests throughout his life. He was also accused multiple times of domestic abuse and faced legal consequences several times. In 2013, Robert De Niro, a friend, personally checked him into rehab.

Sizemore's drug problems were already an open Hollywood secret in 1997 when Steven Spielberg was making his celebrated war picture "Saving Private Ryan." In that film, Sizemore was cast as Mike Horvath, one member of the platoon of WWII soldiers sent into a particularly dangerous area of Germany to rescue the titular Private (Matt Damon). Horvath was a tortured character, clearly having pushed himself too far on the battlefield, but unable to acknowledge that me might be burned out. He gives a very good performance.

Spielberg recognized Sizemore's talent and trusted that he would be able to remain clean for the film's 58-day shoot. Spielberg knew that Sizemore's previous addictions were a potential liability that needed to be addressed. In a 2010 interview with the Daily Beast, Sizemore revealed that Spielberg once gave him an ultimatum: Sizemore would subject himself to daily drug tests at Spielberg's behest. If he failed just one of them, then Spielberg would reshoot the entire movie without him. That was motivation enough to keep Sizemore on the straight and narrow.